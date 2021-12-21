SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s top prosecutor, on Monday, pushed back on the mayor’s call for increased policing to battle rampant drug dealing in one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods, urging her instead to put more money into housing and treatment that get at the root causes of crime.
The politically embattled District Attorney Chesa Boudin was joined by public defender Mano Raju and addiction specialists at a news conference announced after Mayor London Breed, last week, declared a state of emergency in the long-troubled Tenderloin. Open drug dealing and shootings in the neighborhood have made children and seniors afraid to go outside.
The news conference comes as Boudin, whose 2019 election was not supported by Breed, faces a recall election in June put on the ballot by detractors who say he is soft on criminals.
(1) comment
Chesa Boudin is a RAGING IDIOT. Scum like this is destroying San Francisco. My son went to Berkeley (Go Bears) and the local Parks were Cesspools. That's what happens when you elect Woke Idiots...You get Woke Policies. Now Mask-up and Kneel..before you get in the shower...you sheeple
