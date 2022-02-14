SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego officials this week are expected to approve a plan that would accelerate efforts to bury utility lines underground across the city.
The new deal with San Diego Gas & Electric creates a citizens oversight panel for undergrounding projects, sets more specific timelines for projects and requires the utility to seek more ethnic and gender diversity in the contractors and suppliers it uses.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the City Council is scheduled to approve the new pact, on Tuesday.
