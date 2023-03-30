SAN DIEGO — A lawsuit by a former transit agency employee accuses San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
The lawsuit comes days after Fletcher ended his state Senate campaign to seek treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol abuse.
Grecia Figueroa accuses Fletcher of kissing her and groping her against her will, as well as stalking her on social media, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Fletcher issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging a relationship but broadly denying the allegations without specifying them, the newspaper said.
Figueroa, a former TV journalist, worked at the county’s Metropolitan Transit System from 2019 until she was terminated last month. Fletcher was chair of its Board of directors from 2019 until he resigned Tuesday.
