ENCINITAS — San Diego County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man they said pulled a handgun during a Friday confrontation, authorities said.
A call about a suspicious person sent deputies to a neighborhood in Encinitas at about 8 a.m. and when they arrived, they encountered a man who pulled a gun, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Two deputies opened fire, hitting the man at least once. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
No deputies were hurt.
The man’s name and details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.
No deputies were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.