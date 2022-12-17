California Secession

Curt Hagman is chairman of San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, which placed a largely symbolic ballot proposal on November’s ballot to study whether to break free from California and form a new state. The proposal barely passed.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state.

An advisory ballot proposal approved in San Bernardino County — home to 2.2 million people — directs local officials to study the possibility of secession. The razor-thin margin of victory is the latest sign of political unrest and economic distress in California.

