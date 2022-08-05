SAN BERNARDINO — Voters in Southern California’s San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide, in November, whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.

The county’s Board of Supervisors voted 4-0, on Wednesday, to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.