Election Day is 36 days away. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began mailing sample ballots to voters for the Presidential General Election last week.
Voters will find information related to candidates, local and state measures, and how to safely vote by mail or in-person for the Nov. 3 election in their sample ballot.
If you are a registered voter, you can access your sample ballot online using the county’s new Interactive Sample Ballot. Visit https://isb.lavote.net/ to view your sample ballot online.
Voters can use the interactive sample ballot to mark their selections before going to a vote center. Mail-in ballots will be sent out on Oct. 5.
“Voting by mail, from the county’s perspective, is certainly what we are encouraging and promoting for people to participate in this election and to do that early,” LA County Registrar-Recorder spokesman Mike Sanchez said.
All ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3.
Voters can also deposit their ballots at one of more than 400 drop boxes for the Nov. 3 election. That is double the number the county offered for the March primary.
No postage is required to mail your ballot. Voters must also remember to sign and date the ballot return envelope.
“We require a signature to be on that return envelope to process and verify to count that ballot,” Sanchez said.
The county receives a small percentage of mail-in ballots each year without the return envelope signed. When that happens, Sanchez said they mail a notice to the voter notifying them that they forgot to sign the return envelope. The notice includes instructions to sign it and return it by a certain date.
“Once we receive it, we do that cross verification again. Once we do verify it we push that along to be tallied,” Sanchez said.
Voters will still be able to vote at a vote center 10 days prior to the election and on Election Day.
“The March election did expose some areas of improvement and we’ve certainly made those areas of improvement. The COVID just threw a wrench in everything, though,” Sanchez said.
The county is in the final stages of recruiting vote center locations. The county will post the list online in early October.
