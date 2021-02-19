LANCASTER — Marking an Antelope Valley turning point in the year-long struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Samaritan’s Purse emergency field hospital ceremoniously shut down Thursday.
Erected by the Christian humanitarian organization in tents adjoining Antelope Valley Hospital’s main building, the field hospital accepted its first patient Jan. 15 and discharged its last patient Monday, as a winter surge of hospitalized virus patients declines.
“It’s kind of a sad and happy day with us,” Antelope Valley Hospital Chief Executive Officer Ed Mirzabegian said Thursday at a closing ceremony.
At the ceremony, community leaders, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, represented by Senior Field Deputy Donna Termeer, presented their thanks to Samaritan’s Purse and its workers.
Over the month it was in operation, the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital treated 167 patients, said Dr. Ed Carns, an Oklahoma physician who was team leader for Samaritan’s Purse in Lancaster. Besides the Samaritan’s Purse staff, the patients were treated by volunteers from Antelope Valley Hospital and elsewhere.
“In my 45 years of medical practice I’ve never seen anything like it,” Carnes said of the cooperation.
Antelope Valley Hospital staff said the field hospital helped relieve the pressure on them and on hospital facilities as the number of Antelope Valley COVID 19 sufferers sick enough to require hospitalization multiplied this winter.
“We are sad to see Samaritan’s Purse leave, but we are happy with all that we have accomplished together,” Mirzabegian said. “We see the light at the end of the tunnel, and are grateful for the partnership and support they have provided to this community.”
Countywide, the number of patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections dipped this week below 3,000. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said countywide hospitalizations peaked in early January at around 8,000 daily, swamping hospitals.
Across the Antelope Valley since last year, more than 500 people have died with COVID-19 infections, according to Lancaster officials. Countywide, the death toll is more than 19,000.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said the field hospital was an answer to his prayers. On Jan. 1, as he was worrying about placing refrigerator trucks to hold the bodies of COVID-19 victims, he got a phone call from Lancaster Baptist Church Pastor Paul Chappell. Parris said the pastor, who knows Samaritan’s Purse president Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, asked him: “Do you want a field hospital?”
“Samaritan’s Purse assisted Lancaster when our need was greatest and when everyone else had ignored our pleas for help,” Parris said. “We are forever grateful. Their Disaster Assistance Response Team has been on the ground, supporting 167 community members since late January. They have helped bear the incredible burden that the AV Hospital staff has dealt with, alone, since March 2020.
“Though we are saying goodbye to Samaritan’s Purse today, this is positive news. Our case numbers and the overall trend in cases of COVID-19 is declining. We have recovered to the point where our local healthcare system can meet the needs of our community once more.”
Valley residents stepped up to help as well.
Antelope Valley restaurants took turns bringing food to the field hospital workers, so they didn’t have to buy meals, said Dr. Felix Del Campo, a Visalia dentist who is on the Samaritan’s Purse Board of directors.
“The success of this program is because God used us and he also used so many people in this community,” Del Campo said.
“To be part of what we experienced should be something that makes us all very proud,” Chappell said.
Samaritan’s Purse last year set up a COVID-19 emergency field hospital in New York, during that state’s virus peak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.