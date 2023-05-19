Obit Sam Zell

Sam Zell, chairman of Equity Group Investments, and chairman of Equity International smiles on Aug. 6, 2013, during an interview by Neil Cavuto, on the Fox Business Network, in New York. Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who earned a multibillion-dollar fortune and a reputation as “the grave dancer” for his ability to revive moribund properties, died on Thursday.

 Associated Press

Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who earned a multibillion-dollar fortune and a reputation as “the grave dancer” for his ability to revive moribund properties died on Thursday. He was 81.

Zell died at home due to complications from a recent illness, according to Equity Group Investments, a company he founded in 1968.

