PALMDALE — Adults and children ages 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Cactus Magnet Academy, at 3423 East Ave. R-8.
Walk-ins welcome.
Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The second dose will be given on July 10. The vaccination clinic, hosted by SALVA, will include food distribution.
For details or to register, call 661-526-7540.
