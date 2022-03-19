PALMDALE — Salva celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Community Resource Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday morning.
The center, at 1224 East Ave. S, Suite D, offers resources such as citizenship classes, computer classes, English classes and mental health workshops. They also offer Occupational Safety and Health Administration training, labor rights workshops, and access to an immigration lawyer by appointment.
“This is a very special day for us here at Salva,” immigration attorney and Salva vice president Victor Segura said.
Salva is a nonprofit organization committed to providing resources and improving the quality of life for essential workers in the Antelope Valley.
“We started six years ago with a dream, a dream to provide to the community,” Segura said, adding the grand opening of its new Community Resource Center marks the beginning of more to come.
Salva conducted food distribution events for the community and COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the pandemic. They continue to offer food distribution every Saturday.
“When you see our new facility, you’ll be able to see the growth not only that we have but the vision that we have for the future,” Segura said.
That includes a work center for the community, where people can learn English and how to read and write.
“That’s how Salva started,” he said. “Salva was just a small project to help out our community that couldn’t read and white. And from there the reach just kept expanding and growing.
Salva founder Felix Menéndez and Community Director Gleydy Colmenares addressed the crowd in Spanish. He thanked Salva’s staff and volunteers and the city of Palmdale for its support. He also said they look forward to a good relationship with the city of Lancaster.
“During the pandemic, Black and Brown suffered the most,” Lancaster City Councilman Darrell Dorris said. “We need groups like Salva to let our people know — I said our people ’cause we’re in this together — let them know that there is somebody fighting for you.”
Dorris and representatives from Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita; state Senator Scott Wilk; Assemblyman Tom Lackey; Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office; the city of Palmdale; and the Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presented certificates to Menéndez on the occasion.
“On behalf of Congressman Mike Garcia, a heartfelt thank you for all that Salva does and will continue to do,” field representative Jackie Owens said. “I know the congressman has really enjoyed the dialogue he’s had with Victor and the leadership team at Salva to work together and figure out how they can come together and meet the needs of the community they serve.”
Owens added when she thinks of Salva, she thinks of the nonprofit organization’s passion and commitment.
“When perhaps most of the world was shutting in, this team behind him was finding ways to meet the needs of the community,” Owens said.
Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Barger, said he was impressed with how far Salva has grown in the six years since it was founded.
