LANCASTER — It was a big “Welcome” and “Bienvenidos” night at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, with the Salva Organization, which has been supporting the Hispanic populations in the Antelope Valley, marking seven years of community service.
Recently elected Assemblyman Juan Carrillo and Palmdale City Councilwoman Andrea Alarcón took the stage to honor community leaders being recognized by Salva for efforts to “make a positive impact and meet the needs of the Antelope Valley Hispanic Community.”
The evening was marked with a celebration of salsa, thunderous mariachi singing and folklorico regional dances.
Carrillo and Alarcón welcomed the honorees to the stage, with Maria Elena Durazo recognized as “Community Leader of the Year.” There was a special category award for civic leader Dolores Huerta. Kim Watson was named Entrepreneurial Woman of the Year, and Angelica Salas was named “Woman of Excellence.” Rosie Arroyo and Sergio Rascon were also among those honored for their leadership.
Alarcón lauded the group’s staff and volunteers for food distribution programs for working families in need, and for running citizenship classes “so no one has to live in the shadows, and that everyone has an opportunity to realize the American dream.”
Carrillo praised Salva’s work on clinics, workers rights, mental health, and citizenship and naturalization classes.
Major sponsors included High Desert Medical Group, the LA Care Health Plan, the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Antelope Valley College, the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Assemblyman Carrillo, and the California Community Foundation.
