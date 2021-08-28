SALINAS, Calif. — Several Salinas High School students have been disciplined after officials learned they posted online photos and videos of a Black baby doll being stomped on and driven over at a football game.
Salinas students created an Instagram account called “shaniqua.shs” for a Black doll named “Shaniqua” and uploaded images, some of them with racist captions, and videos of the doll being brutalized. The account has since been deleted but screenshots and recordings of the page continue to circulate on social media.
School officials became aware of the images — some of them taken at a football game last week — and immediately launched an investigation, Salinas Union High School District Superintendent Dan Burns said.
“The investigation into the anti-black racism incident at Salinas High School has resulted in disciplinary action for those who were directly responsible for both the doll and the social media account that is at the root of this situation,” Burns said in a statement Thursday.
The statement didn’t say how many students were involved or what discipline they received, citing state law. But during a packed school Board meeting Tuesday, he said those students would face consequences including possible suspension from school.
Jennifer Allen, who has two daughters attending Salinas High School, asked the school board to hold the students accountable.
“What is most appalling is that clearly racist behavior such as this is part of a disturbing pattern at Salinas High School, behavior that has gone unpunished and unaddressed,” said Allen, who is Black, calling it “targeted and predetermined behavior that took place on school grounds.”
Students of various ethnicities were involved, the superintendent said, without offering any other details. The student body at the high school in the Salinas Valley is more than 70% Latino; 21.5% is white; and only 1% of the students at the school are African American, according to state data.
(1) comment
