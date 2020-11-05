Measure LC and Measure AV, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale’s proposed three-quarter cent sales tax increase dropped a few percentage points after updated preliminary election results posted early Wednesday, but both measures were still over the threshold to pass, according to preliminary election results posted Wednesday afternoon by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
Lancaster’s Measure LC collected 24,684 yes votes, or 53.80%, and 21,195 no votes, or 46.20%. Palmdale’s Measure AV collected 25,561 yes votes, or 59.25%, and 17,581 no votes, or 40.75%, according to the early returns.
Both measures need a majority of votes to pass.
Lancaster’s Measure LC would raise about $12.8 million annually in local funds. Palmdale’s Measure AV would bring in an estimated $12 million annually for the city.
Both measures say the local city taxes will remain in both cities to preserve essential safety services such as 911 emergency response, repairing streets/potholes, and maintaining veterans, senior, mental health, community programs.
Los Angeles County’s current sales tax rate is 9.5%. If the measures are successful, the sales tax rate in both cities would increase to 10.25%, the maximum allowable sales tax rate in the state.
Election results will change throughout the canvass period as provisional ballots, conditional voter registration ballots, and vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day are tallied.
