SAN DIEGO (AP) — A key witness in the Navy’s case against a junior sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a US warship last year testified, Tuesday, that he is certain that he saw the suspect in the area where the flames ignited, but acknowledged changing the account he initially told investigators.
Petty Officer Kenji Velasco blamed his nervousness for the changes to his story and said in military court during a preliminary hearing that he was now “100 percent” sure that he saw the suspect, Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays, descend to the ship’s lower vehicle storage area on the day of the fire.
Investigators have said cardboard boxes in the storage area were ignited, starting the blaze that burned for nearly five days on the USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020, injuring dozens of personnel aboard and sending acrid smoke wafting over San Diego. It marked one of the worst non-combat warship disasters in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship was so badly damaged that it had to be scuttled.
Mays has denied igniting the fire, insisting he was on the ship’s hangar bay when the fire started.
Mays is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. The hearing that started Monday and continued Tuesday will determine whether there is enough evidence for a military trial.
If anything the Navy has a cink in its armor...Maybe install fire sprinklers or ?. Because if a BIC lighter can bring down a Modern Navy Ship...then the Navy has been duped, by whoever sold them the ship. Prosecute whoever bought the ship, or gave approval to the final design.
