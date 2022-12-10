SAN DIEGO — A sailor who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor was laid to rest, Wednesday, in San Diego, exactly 81 years after the attack.
Daniel Harris was buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 12:28 pm
Harris was chief fire controlman aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese aircraft attacked the Navy base in Hawaii. The battleship was hit by torpedoes and capsized. Harris was among 429 crewmen who died.
Dec. 7 is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and honors 2,403 people who died in the attack, which precipitated the United States into World War II.
Harris, 40, from South Carolina, left behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter. His remains were recovered after the attack but weren’t identified and he was interred as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
In 2019, Harris was identified using DNA technology under a program that continues to work at identifying hundreds of officially missing sailors and Marines from the Oklahoma and other vessels.
More than 350 have been identified. Their families were offered the choice of reburial at the Hawaiian cemetery or a funeral at a cemetery of their choice.
Some of Harris’s relatives live in the La Jolla area.
One of his three surviving grandchildren, Jeanne McKee of La Jolla, was presented with an American flag that was draped over his casket, KFMB-TV reported.
