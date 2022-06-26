PALMDALE — A SAGE Magnet Academy teacher is suing the Palmdale School District and its administrative team, alleging racial harassment and hostile work environment, racial discrimination and retaliation in violation of the state Fair Housing and Employment Act, as well as failure to prevent the discrimination, harassment and retaliation from occurring, and is seeking unspecified damages.
Educator Vincent Smith, who is Black, alleges “approximately 200 of his students were allowed to constantly and relentlessly every day to refer to him at the ‘N-Word’ for the last year,” according to the complaint filed, May 20, in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Smith’s attorney, Okorie Okorocha.
Smith alleges the students’ conduct began, one year ago, after the prior administration was removed and the new administration team of Principal Larry Leuck and assistant principals Edgar Ortega and Melissa Contri, who are named in the complaint, took over.
The District cannot comment on pending litigation, Ryan Beardsley, assistant superintendent of Human Resources, said.
The District hired Smith, in October 2018, as a credentialed teacher. Smith is responsible for teaching and monitoring students with disciplinary issues.
He has been a credentialed teacher for 20 years, specializing in restorative justice. He was assigned to work in what the school refers to as “restorative justice,” although the title of the role has been changed over the years, the complaint said.
Smith sent referrals of students engaging in the behavior to the office for discipline. He would also call the students’ homes and report the conduct to their parents.
“Despite the relentless racial harassment of the students, and was told by Defendant Ortega in a meeting in which Defendant Contri was present, that using the “N-Word” is not a suspended offense and there was no discipline,” the complaint said. “They (sic) individual defendants clearly indicated that there was nothing they could do about students calling Smith the ‘N-Word.’
“Any racial slurs or anything like that are clearly defined in Ed Code and subject to disciplinary actions,” Beardsley said.
According to the complaint, the school’s prior administration never allowed such conduct and always enacted consequences.
“Plaintiff estimates that he has sent over 40 referrals, most of which were during last year for the use of the ‘N-Word’ and only very few students were suspended but solely because they engaged in other disciplinable conduct, the use of the ‘N-Word’ alone was not a ground for discipline by any individual defendants,” the complaint said.
The complaint alleges Smith was retaliated against for protesting and opposing the harassment and discrimination by being subjected to pre-textual allegations and excessive scrutiny.
“The Employer Defendants’ conduct legally and directly caused each Plaintiff to suffer damages of emotional distress in excess of the minimum jurisdiction of this Court subject to proof at the time of trial,” the complaint said.
