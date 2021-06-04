LANCASTER — Lancaster’s Measure LC Citizens’ Oversight Committee recommended a projected $13.7 million in proposed Measure LC expenditures for the 2021-22 fiscal year to the City Council with a focus on priorities such as life safety, public safety and quality-of-life elements, and sound fiscal foundation and support.
Measure LC is the three-quarter cent sales tax increase approved by local voters last November. City officials initially projected the measure would bring in an estimated $12.8 million annually. The measure increased sales tax in the city to 10.25% as of April 1.
The proposed expenditures include an estimated $5.2 million for parks, art, recreation and community service, or PARCS, programs and events. There is an additional $2.53 million proposed for the hybrid policing model. The proposed budget also includes $1.5 million for the proposed events center/evacuation center.
In regard to life safety, Finance Director George Harris said the committee identified the need for illegal dumping/homeless encampment clean up.
“We started it as a pilot program in the current fiscal year. The goal here is to advance that project into the next year,” Harris said during a presentation at Wednesday’s Measure LC Citizens’ Oversight Committee meeting.
The money would be used to hire a contractor to dispose of the debris and materials. The total cost for the program is about $1.6 million funded outside of the city’s General Fund. The Measure LC portion of the cost is $466,536.
“This is a million extra dollars of public funds that are used to clean up illegal dumps, We’re doing a fine job getting there but it’s a never-ending battle,” City Manager Jason Caudle said.
Another element to the life safety component is the City Hall resiliency project. The goal is to protect Lancaster’s Emergency Operations Center from a loss of power in the event of a major disaster that could knock-out power in the region. That would see Lancaster become independent of the power grid with the solar panels at City Hall and battery storage. The proposed budget includes $309,000, the city’s share of a grant it received for the project.
In regard to public safety, Measure LC would contribute about $2.5 million for the proposed hybrid policing model — delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed budget includes an additional $250,000 for increased traffic enforcement through a contract with the California Highway Patrol.
With California set to ease pandemic restrictions and further reopen the economy on June 15, Harris is looking forward to a “roaring” remainder of the year to get people back engaged with the community. Toward that goal, the proposed budget includes an estimated $5.2 million for parks, art, recreation and community services programs and events.
That includes about $1.5 million for a regional event center/evacuation center development with the City of Palmdale to cover architectural, environmental and structural design and development of the concept.
The proposed budget also includes $2.3 million for part-time and full-time workers to support a return to a full-time events and programs schedule. An additional $1.5 million in programs would include $600,000 for a new tutoring program for students who need additional assistance. The funds would also include the return of the California Poppy Festival.
Under the sound fiscal foundation and support, the proposed budget includes about $1 million in unallocated funds for a Measure LC reserve. The proposal includes $776,745 for five new support positions at City Hall.
Chairman James Vose checked off each proposed expenditure to see if they met the priorities listed for Measure LC priorities.
“The measure is broad and gives the City Council outstanding flexibility to allocate funds appropriately where the need exists,” Vose said.
The committee voted 4-0 to adopt the budget proposal recommendation to the City Council, with committee member Geoff Yeager absent.
