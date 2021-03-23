The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning will kick off the update to the Safety Element by hosting an introductory webinar from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday.
The webinar will provide a background on the Safety Element and requirements from the state. Attendees can learn more about the project and provide feedback to help inform strategies that support community safety in the event of climate disasters, according to the department.
The Safety Element is part of the Los Angeles County General Plan, a long-range planning document that guides development in the unincorporated communities of Los Angeles County. The Safety Element is one of several documents which helps the County plan ways to reduce risks from and respond to natural hazards and climate change.
Greater advance preparation is needed as climate-induced wildfires, heat waves, flooding and severe weather affect communities across the state. All cities and counties are now required by California state law to address climate adaptation and resiliency in their safety elements, the department said.
To register for the webinar visit https://planning.lacounty.gov/site/climate/se_webinar/
