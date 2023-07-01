LANCASTER — Now that summer — and summer weather — is in full swing, many young residents will be taking advantage of available pools to cool off.
Unfortunately, for some youngsters this kind of summer fun can end in tragedy.
Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control, with most of those happening in residential swimming pools.
Jessica Sadowski recalls when her then-2-year-old son was almost one of those statistics.
They were at a birthday pool party, where Sadowski took care that her son wore a zip-up life vest while playing in the water. When it was time for birthday cake and presents, he joined the others in getting out of the pool and Sadowski removed his life vest and wrapped him in a towel far from the pool.
While she was inside checking on her older son, she heard a splash, and her first thought was that it couldn’t be her son, because he knew better.
“Sure enough, it was my son,” she said.
A nearby 7-year-old partygoer jumped in the pool and pulled him out before she could get there.
“The next day, I signed him up for (swim) lessons,” Sandowski said. “It really was the first time I realized they do swimming lessons as young as infants.”
Sandowski shared her story Friday while her son, now 14, enjoyed the indoor pool at the Antelope Valley Family YMCA. It was part of an effort by the YMCA and Antelope Valley Medical Center to promote pool safety as the summer season begins.
As a trauma center, the medical center emergency room sees a number of young drowning cases each year.
“We know all too well the tragedies that come in,” Trauma Center Clinical Coordinator Chris Kowalski said.
That has informed how his own family uses their pool, with three children ages 7 to 13 and a love of entertaining others.
“We know the importance of pool safety,” he said.
They have taken to hiring lifeguard friends during parties to watch over the pool and those in it, without being distracted by the festivities. Even with a large number of adults around, children may drown with only momentary loss of supervision.
“It doesn’t matter if the pool is a foot high or seven feet,” he said. “Anyone at any age can drown.”
Kowalski’s children understand the rules themselves, including no running around the pool; not having too many floating toys in the pool that may obstruct the view of a child underwater or trap them; no joking around about drowning; and no playing games such as competing for how long one can hold their breath.
Kowalski’s children were also in the pool during Friday’s event, where they took part in a demonstration of helping a swimmer in distress by using a foam pool noodle to help pull them to the pool’s edge.
It is an example of the safety mantra “React or throw, don’t go,” YMCA Aquatics Coordinator Leon McCrary said.
This means to stay at the edge of the pool to assist a swimmer by tossing them a flotation device — such as a traditional life ring or even a pool noodle — to help them instead of getting in the water yourself.
McCrary said it is also very important to ask the swimmer aided if they swallowed any water, and to quickly get medical care if they did. In near-drowning instances in which the swimmer has swallowed water, that water may get in the lungs where it can cause problems, even death, as much as one or two days later.
The Antelope Valley Family YMCA offers a full range of year-round swimming lessons to make even the youngest children safer in and around water. Lessons start for infants ages 3 months and older and their parents. This type of class basically acclimates the children to water and teaches them to roll onto their backs to breath should they find themselves in the water, McCrary said.
Lessons proceed on through levels to an advanced stage, where swimmers are ready for competitive swimming.
Classes for adults, ages 14 and up, are also available, for those who did not get a start on the practice earlier in life.
“It’s never too late to learn,” McCrary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.