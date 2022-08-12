ROSAMOND — The way has been smoothed for students walking to Rosamond Elementary School, along with numerous other pedestrians through a portion of the older section of the town.
Residents and local officials, Thursday morning, celebrated the completion of a sidewalk project along 20th Street West, adding a safe pedestrian path for just under a mile between Rosamond Boulevard and Hummel Hall, at Orange Street.
“It really helps the safety, especially when you’re separating kids away from the motorists, and just keeping them out of the dirt and the mud,” Interim Public Works Director Samuel Lux said.
Southern Kern Unified School District Superintendent Barbara Gaines said the improved route is important for access to Rosamond Elementary School, which serves more than 900 students, some of whom walk that path.
“You have no idea how much this was needed,” she said, adding the project is also a help to the District’s crossing guards in providing safe passage.
The sidewalk project was funded through an $880,000 state Active Transportation Program grant, in addition to $550,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The ATP grant is very competitive, and community support was “so critical in the successful grant application process,” Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner said.
“Many, many partners came forward to make this project possible,” he said, including the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council, Rosamond Chamber of Commerce, Southern Kern Unified School District and Kern County Public Works. “The community was committed to seeing this project through to completion.”
“This is a project long in coming that was needed,” Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council President Bill Parkman said. “This is really going to make their trek to school much better.”
The project added sidewalks to the east side of 20th Street West for about 0.8 miles between Rosamond Boulevard and Orange Street, with other improvements at intersections such as ramps meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
“From an engineering standpoint, these projects are always really interesting for us. They’re challenging, you’re putting sidewalks into an older part of a community,” Lux said. “The best part about them is they’re rewarding because you know the community uses them.”
In one instance, the project also involved reworking an awkward and potentially dangerous three-way intersection, where Locust and Dixie streets meet 20th Street West. The intersection was reworked to make Dixie Street a one-way frontage road, and added a divider on Locust to control the traffic flow.
Gene Melchers, Rosamond Chamber of Commerce Board member, called the project a quality-of-life issue for the community.
“People will want to come and live here, with the improvements we’re going to be making, and businesses will want to do business here,” he said.
