Rosamond sidewalk

Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner (center) cuts the ribbon to celebrate completion of a nearly mile-long sidewalk installation project, Thursday, in Rosamond, joined by members of the community and the Kern County Public Works staff. The project added sidewalks along 20th Street West, from Rosamond Boulevard to Orange Street.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

ROSAMOND — The way has been smoothed for students walking to Rosamond Elementary School, along with numerous other pedestrians through a portion of the older section of the town.

Residents and local officials, Thursday morning, celebrated the completion of a sidewalk project along 20th Street West, adding a safe pedestrian path for just under a mile between Rosamond Boulevard and Hummel Hall, at Orange Street.

