PALMDALE — Legal, “safe and sane” fireworks sales begin at noon, today, in Palmdale only, at the 32 boots permitted by the city and operated by local nonprofit organizations.
These booths are the only legal means of purchasing fireworks and their products may only be used in most areas of Palmdale. Fireworks of any kind are illegal to sell or use in all other areas of the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley.
Fireworks are legal for sale and use only during a limited time, through noon, on July 5. They are considered illegal at any point outside this timeframe.
The city has a long history with these safe and sane fireworks sales and the booths are the major fundraiser for many of the organizations who obtain permits. The organizations with booths range from youth and adult sports to churches, service organizations to school booster clubs.
The fireworks booths are located throughout the city, from 50th Street West and Avenue N, to several sites along 10th Street West, to Domenic Massari Park and 47th Street East near Avenue S, as well as sites along East Palmdale Boulevard, 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway near 45th Street East.
These fireworks booths may only sell products labeled “safe and sane” that carry the seal of the state fire marshal and do not launch into the air and explode.
All fireworks — even those labeled safe and sane — are prohibited for sale and use in Lancaster or any of the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Quartz Hill, Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Pearblossom, Acton, Aqua Dulce and the Lakes communities.
In addition, use of all fireworks — even those labeled safe and sane — is prohibited in some areas of Palmdale, generally the Anaverde area, areas south of the California Aqueduct and certain locations on the city’s west side, primarily in Rancho Vista.
An interactive map on the city’s website details the specific areas where fireworks are prohibited.
Visit cityofpalmdale.org/fireworks for all fireworks-related information, including an option for reporting illegal fireworks use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.