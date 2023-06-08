LANCASTER — Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin construction of a new church building with a seating capacity of 1,500 — double the size of the current church, which was built in 1956.
Earlier versions of the church date back to the late 1880s, making it the Antelope Valley’s oldest church community. The new church will be constructed east of the existing church on a vacant lot between Cedar and Beech avenues. The lot once housed dilapidated homes and rundown apartments. The City of Lancaster’s former Redevelopment Agency sold the land to the church for about $595,000 in 2009.
The start of construction for the new church is the culmination of a decades-long capital campaign that started about 45 years ago. The new church will be built in three phases. So far, there is funding for the first phase, the exterior shell of the church, which will cost about $6.6 million. The total cost for all three phases is about $12 million.
“Father (Hieu Tran) is still doing an active campaign to raise the rest of the money to do the inside,” said Kenneth Verzosa, a parishioner and the Archdiocese construction manager with CEI — Challman Engineering Inc.
The new church will be about 27,500 square feet, making it the largest Catholic church in the Valley, Verzosa estimated.
“Thankfully now we’re seeing the fruits of all those years,” Verzosa said.
The project architect is Jim Van Compernolle of JVC Architects; the engineer is Randy Gorman of Antelope Valley Engineering; and the general contractor is George Atkinson of Atkinson and Associates in Lancaster.
“We’ve obviously had our challenges to get to this point, but starting now that we’re going to start construction, we’re hoping to see very fast progress to get it done,” Verzosa said.
The church is estimated to take about 10 months to complete, barring any issues with the weather. There are also supply issues and labor shortages to contend with.
“The good part with Atkinson is he is using a lot of local companies,” Verzosa said.
Many of the people who will work on the project are also parishioners of the church.
The shell of the church for phase one will be a completed structure with the exterior walls and roof structure entirely finished.
“We’re hoping as we come out of the ground with the structure, we’re able to get a little bit more,” he said.
The second phase will consist of a day chapel with seats for about 200 parishioners for weekday Mass. The third phase would be the bell tower.
“We have a bell tower now on the existing church; we would like to have a replicated bell tower on this church as part of our symbol,” Verzosa said. “Hopefully as we’re progressing with construction we’re able to receive all these funds for the inside, for these other things.”
The existing church will remain. It will be repurposed for something yet to be decided.
The church will reuse some of the existing stained glass windows. The existing cross and statues will also be relocated. It also received stained glass windows from St. John’s Seminary in Ventura.
“The stained glass window that I was able to acquire from the St. John’s Seminary is about 23 feet high and five feet wide,” Father Tran said. “Those are the Old Testament; we have about 23 of those and they’re very sizable and those kind of quality you can’t really get nowadays.”
The interior of the new church will feature horseshoe-type seating bowl with the altar in the center. Parishioners will be able to see the altar unobstructed. There will be upgrades to the audio and video technology for the church. The interior design of the church was put together with input from parishioners.
“I think when you talk to a lot of the families it’s an exciting time because they remember it when they were going to school here and certainly at that time it never had crossed their mind that they would have a new church,” Verzosa said.
Tran thanked Verzosa for his participation in the project.
“Even before I asked him to be manager of the project for the archdiocese, he’s such a good parishioner, always being very helpful with everything,” he said. “Who would be a better manager than Ken, so we grabbed him and hopefully he will continue to be here for another 100 years.”
