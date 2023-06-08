LANCASTER — Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin construction of a new church building with a seating capacity of 1,500 — double the size of the current church, which was built in 1956.

Earlier versions of the church date back to the late 1880s, making it the Antelope Valley’s oldest church community. The new church will be constructed east of the existing church on a vacant lot between Cedar and Beech avenues. The lot once housed dilapidated homes and rundown apartments. The City of Lancaster’s former Redevelopment Agency sold the land to the church for about $595,000 in 2009.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.