SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento police dog was stabbed while trying to apprehend a suspect, authorities said, Saturday.
The incident occurred, Friday night, while officers were at a residence to locate a suspect with a warrant for stalking and threats, a Sacramento Police Department statement said.
The suspect, armed with a knife, fled out the back door and the K-9 named Ranger and his handler tried to take him into custody.
Ranger was stabbed in the abdomen during the confrontation and was taken to a veterinarian where he underwent emergency surgery.
The dog was expected to make a full recovery, the statement said.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening arm injuries caused by the dog. Police said the suspect would be booked into jail on the warrant and assaulting a police dog.
