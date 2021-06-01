Record-setting aviator Dick Rutan, who gained worldwide fame in 1986 for the historic round-the-world flight of the Voyager, will be honored by the Aero Club of Southern California for his lifetime of aviation achievements.
Rutan, 82, will receive the nonprofit organization’s Howard Hughes Award during a virtual ceremony on June 17.
“The award is very special and it’s a very prestigious organization that goes back for a long time, and to be selected obviously is a nice honor,” Rutan said Friday from his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Thinking of prior honorees, “you stand in awe about that, and wonder why I am there.”
The virtual ceremony is open to the public and begins at 5 p.m. Registration is required. Visit aeroclubsocal.org for information.
The ceremony will include a conversation of Rutan’s experiences with aviation artist, historian and author, Mike Machat.
Rutan’s long and storied aviation career began in the Air Force, where he flew F-100s, including more than 100 missions with the forward air controller group known as the MISTYs in 1967-68. During his service, he was awarded the Silver Star, five Distinguished Flying Crosses, 16 Air Medals and a Purple Heart.
After retiring from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 1978, Rutan served as chief test pilot for his brother Burt’s Rutan Aircraft Factory in Mojave.
It was during this time that the brothers conceived the Voyager project, to accomplish “the last first in aviation:” a non-stop, non-refueled flight around the world.
With a unique plane designed by Burt, piloted by Dick and Jeana Yeager and backed by an army of volunteers in Mojave, Voyager set off in December 1986 from the Edwards Air Force Base runway.
After a sometimes harrowing journey, Rutan and Yeager touched down on the same runway nine days and some 25,000 miles later to cheering crowds and place in the record books. They were presented with the Presidential Citizen’s Medal of Honor by President Ronald Reagan four days later.
The flight remains a crowning achievement to a career with many highlights.
“It was a milestone achievement, without a doubt … as much as Lindbergh’s flight or breaking the sound barrier,” he said. “We took a big chance and, for some miracle or whatever, pulled it off.”
In later years, Rutan joined Mojave-based rocket company XCOR Aerospace as a test pilot, where he flew the EZ-Rocket, a Long-EZ airplane modified with twin 400-pound thrust rocket engines. He piloted this craft in its debut in 2001 and four years later to set a world distance record for a rocket-powered aircraft in its class.
The Howard Hughes Award, named for the record-setting pilot and aviation magnate perhaps best known for his flying boat dubbed the “Spruce Goose,” was established in 1978 and is awarded annually to “honor exceptional leaders who have advanced the fields of aviation or aerospace technology,” according to the club’s website.
“(Rutan’s) remarkable career accomplishments and leadership, coupled with his continued involvement in the aviation community, and generous contributions to the next generation of professionals is the complete embodiment of what this award means,” club President William Withycombe said.
Previous recipients include Apollo astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, James Lovell and Pete Conrad; aircraft designers Jack Northrop and Kelly Johnson; pilots General Chuck Yeager, General Jimmy Doolittle and Bob Hoover; and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
Rutan’s brother, aircraft designer Burt Rutan, was honored with the award in 2005.
The Aero Club of Southern California was founded in 1908 to increase the public’s awareness of aviation. Today, its work includes scholarships for students studying aviation and aerospace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.