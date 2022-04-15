MOJAVE — For many years, a 1977 AN-2 Russian biplane sat at the Mojave Air and Space Port, before pilot and aircraft restorer Todd Schultz rescued it and returned it to airworthy condition.
It is not the only aircraft — or glider, car, truck or tank — that Schultz has rescued. His love of all things aviation and aviation-related led to founding the Golden Age Flight Museum, in 2016, where he shares his knowledge and passion through educational programs, including STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) platforms.
Schultz will share the story of the AN-2 restoration and the Golden Age Flight Museum with the public, on Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The presentation will begin at 11 a.m., in the Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
Schultz’s talk is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Reservations are requested by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org, or calling 66-342-0604. Donations to support the museum foundation are appreciated.
Growing up in an aviation family, Schultz’s passion for aviation began at a young age, when he never missed an opportunity to fly with his father. His earned his pilot license while still in high school, and has added numerous additional certifications since, including air transport and flight instructor, as well as gliders and sea planes. He also is a certified airframe and power plant mechanic.
A graduate of Utah State Aeronautical University with a degree in aviation management, today, Schultz is a captain with an air charter company in Bakersfield.
The Golden Age Flight Museum has two locations, a display collection in Tehachapi and a restoration hangar in Bakersfield. The Tehachapi location is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the second Saturday of each month.
Visit goldenageflightmuseum.org for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.