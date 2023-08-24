Russia Jet Crash Wagner Chief

Russian businessman and mercenary chief was aboard a business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg that crashed Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, Russian emergency officials said.

 Associated Press files

TALLINN, Estonia — Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, according to Russia’s civil aviation agency.

The crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of the founder of the Wagner private military company has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny.

