Russia Ukraine War

Activists hold a rolled Ukrainian flag during an event “Ukraine united,” on Sunday, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Andrew Kravchenko/AP Photo

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

Ukraine’s atomic energy agency painted an ominous picture of the threat, Sunday, by issuing a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began.

