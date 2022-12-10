Kyrgyzstan Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives, Friday, at his news conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, after the Summit of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

 Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Friday, that Moscow could adopt what he described as a US concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine.

“We are just thinking about it. They weren’t shy to openly talk about it during the past years,” Putin said, referring to the US policy, as he attended a summit in Kyrgyzstan of a Moscow-dominated economic alliance of ex-Soviet nations.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The Cold War is back "On"..... Let's Go Brandon !!!. Inflation will crush you first...America still has a major problem with that...They (Biden and his peeps) cannot Lie themselves out of that one....although they are trying to.

