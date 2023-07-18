Turkey Russia Ukraine War Grain Deal

In this photo released by the United Nations, a UN official of the Joint Coordination Centre carries out an inspection Monday on board of the bulk cargo ship TQ Samsun, which is loaded with grain, while anchored in the Black Sea near Istanbul, Turkey.

 Associated Press

LONDON — Russia on Monday halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Black Sea Grain Initiative would be suspended until demands to get Russian food and fertilizer to the world are met. An attack Monday on a bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula to Russia was not a factor in the decision, he said.

