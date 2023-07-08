Vatican Pope Mongolia

Russia and China say they will closely watch in September as Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to visit Mongolia, a central Asian nation squeezed between Russia and China with just 1,500 Catholics.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis travels to the periphery of Roman Catholicism later this summer when he becomes the first pontiff to visit Mongolia, a Central Asian nation squeezed between Russia and China with just 1,500 Catholics.

The visit is steeped in geopolitical significance as it will be closely watched by both Russia, which controlled Mongolia during the Soviet era, and China, which is seeking to exert its influence through the Belt and Road initiative.

