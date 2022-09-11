Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center) reacts after his press conference, on Friday, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced, Saturday, that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.

The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the nearly seven-month war.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

How much money do you think Biden (the Pedophile) is skimming off the funds sent to Ukraine....?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.