Russia Ukraine War

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station earlier this month in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine.

 Associated Press files

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian officials claimed that Ukrainian military saboteurs launched an attack across the border Monday, wounding eight people in a small town. Kyiv officials denied any link with the group and blamed the fighting on a revolt by disgruntled Russians against the Kremlin.

Neither version of events could be independently verified in an area that has witnessed sporadic spillover from the almost 15-month war in Ukraine.

