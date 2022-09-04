MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities, on Friday, designated a beloved rock musician, a key ally of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny and four other people as “foreign agents,” alleging they engaged in unspecified political activities while receiving funding from Ukraine.

Among the new names added to the online “foreign agent” register maintained by Russia’s justice ministry were Andrey Makarevich, the founder of cult Soviet and Russian band Mashina Vremeni, and Ivan Zhdanov, the former head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. Also added were a Russian political scientist, a high-profile businessman and philanthropist, and two journalists.

