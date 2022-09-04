MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities, on Friday, designated a beloved rock musician, a key ally of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny and four other people as “foreign agents,” alleging they engaged in unspecified political activities while receiving funding from Ukraine.
Among the new names added to the online “foreign agent” register maintained by Russia’s justice ministry were Andrey Makarevich, the founder of cult Soviet and Russian band Mashina Vremeni, and Ivan Zhdanov, the former head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. Also added were a Russian political scientist, a high-profile businessman and philanthropist, and two journalists.
Russian law allows organizations and individuals deemed to be involved in political activity that receive funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents. The term carries a strong pejorative sense and implies additional government scrutiny.
Pro-Kremlin Russian politicians previously pilloried Makarevich for “supporting Kyiv’s anti-Russian policy,” in 2014, after he played a concert for refugees in a eastern Ukrainian town retaken by government forces from pro-Russian separatists that the Kremlin began backing in parallel with its annexation of Crimea that same year.
Another Russian rock legend, Yuri Shevchuk, was fined $815 last month after a Russian court found him guilty of “discrediting” the Russian army.
