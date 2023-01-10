Obit Russell Banks

Russell Banks, author of “Cloudsplitter,” delivers a keynote address, in 2004, during the Hemingway & Winship Awards ceremony at John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston.

 Chitose Suzuki/AP Photo

NEW YORK — Russell Banks, an award-winning fiction writer who rooted such novels as “Affliction” and “The Sweet Hereafter” in the wintry, rural communities of his native Northeast and imagined the dreams and downfalls of everyone from modern blue-collar workers to the radical abolitionist John Brown in “Cloudsplitter,” has died. He was 82.

Banks, a professor emeritus at Princeton University, died Saturday, in upstate New York, his editor, Dan Halpern, told The Associated Press. Banks was being treated for cancer, Halpern said.

