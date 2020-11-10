The Association of Rural Town Councils will hold a special Zoom meeting today for discussion of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works’ proposed exclusive Garbage Disposal District agreements for the unincorporated areas of the Antelope Valley to help address ongoing concerns regarding trash collection and illegal dumping.
Three new state waste reduction laws are another driving force for the proposed change.
Garbage Disposal Districts are special assessment districts through which garbage collection and disposal services are provided to residents and businesses via the county’s contract with a private waste hauler. The service fees for these services are collected annually on property tax bills, according to the Department of Public Works.
LA County currently has Garbage Disposal Districts in seven communities including Malibu, Lennox and Walnut Park.
The Antelope Valley currently operates under an open market system for residential customers. LA County cannot regulate the fees charged, services provided or the quality of service.
Public Works representatives will discuss the proposal during the meeting as part of the department’s community engagement. They will cover the challenges with the current open market system, the benefits of the proposed exclusive garbage disposal district agreements and the proposed service areas.
There are four proposed service areas: Acton/Agua Dulce. Antelope Valley east and west service areas and a Quartz Hill service area.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
To join Zoom Meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89667671104 or call 1-669-900-6833
Use Meeting ID: 896 6767 1104
