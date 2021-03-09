LANCASTER — A local tourism bureau made a donation to the Antelope Valley Rural Museum to expand its historical preservation efforts under a new roof.
Destination Lancaster presented a $5,000 check, in January, to the museum as it transitions from the Agricultural Building on the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds to a new building on the southwest area of the grounds.
Executive Director of Destination Lancaster Sandy Smith said they are pleased to make this donation to the museum as a way of honoring the rich history of the region.
“Once completed, AVRM’s new home will be of great interest to residents and to tourists well into the future,” she said. “We are proud to be a small part of making this experience possible.”
Giovanni Simi, chairman of the Museum Board, said they are grateful for the donation from Destination Lancaster.
“The current challenges with not being able to open the museum keeps it out of the public’s eye,” he said. “Receiving the support of Destination Lancaster not only gives an infusion of cash, but it also helps to extend the commitment from our community to continue growing the museum.”
Bill Rawlings, AVRM’s financial officer, said they have been fortunate to be located on the fairgrounds since the museum’s formation.
“We are grateful to the Antelope Valley Fair Association and Friends of the AV Fair for giving us a place to exhibit and room to grow,” he said.
Rawlings said they recently partnered together and built a new 12,000 square-foot museum and helped with fundraising efforts to construct the structure and move forward with the completion of the interior of the building.
While the building is being completed, the museum has remained closed under COVID-19 guidelines.
“The reason we don’t have a date (to open) is because of delays related to the fairgrounds being closed because of the pandemic and that’s just kind of put timelines on hold,” Lynn DuPratt, an AVRM Board Member said. “Nobody seems to know when anything’s going to happen and we’re very closely allied with the fairgrounds and what they do.”
For more information about the Antelope Valley Rural Museum visit https://www.avmuseum.org/
