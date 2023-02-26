Antelope Valley Rural Museum

The new Antelope Valley Rural Museum began moving into its new space last fall and was completed just in time to open for the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival. The grand opening will be held on March 4.

LANCASTER — The new Antelope Valley Rural Museum will officially open to the public with a ribbon cutting on March 4 at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

The guest of honor will be Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who contributed $300,000 toward construction of the new 12,000-square-foot building on the southwest corner of the fairgrounds. A sign on the building will bear her name. Barger will cut the ribbon.

