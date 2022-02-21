PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association will provide a $10,000 sponsorship to the Antelope Valley Rural Museum, to support an outdoor, water-related exhibit.
The Association includes the area’s three contractors for water delivered through the California Aqueduct: the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency, Palmdale Water District and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District.
The organization had previously set aside $10,000 for a display at the planned Smart Water Expo at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds in 2020. However, that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without a similar event scheduled, that money is still available for another use, Resource Manager Tom Barnes said, at the Association Board of Directors’ meeting, on Feb. 10.
Giovanni Simi, Board chairman of the nonprofit Rural Museum, under construction at the Fairgrounds, told directors their budget does not include funding for landscaping and a desired antique water mill to demonstrate how the area’s earliest farmers pumped water for use.
The Association sponsorship will be used for this display and any other outdoor, water-related exhibits, Simi said.
The Board agreed to the sponsorship, contingent on approval by each of the member’s individual Boards of Directors.
The AV Rural Museum is nearing completion of its new home, moving from the Agriculture Building at the Fairgrounds to a dedicated, 10,000-square-foot facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.