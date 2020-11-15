PALMDALE — Members of the Association of Rural Town Councils expressed skepticism about a proposal from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works to establish Garbage Disposal Districts in the unincorporated areas of the Antelope Valley, saying the districts do not meet the unique needs of rural residents.
Members also expressed doubts about how the proposed districts could address illegal dumping.
Garbage Disposal Districts are special assessment districts through which garbage collection and disposal services are provided to residents and businesses via a county contract with a private waste hauler. The service fees for these services are collected annually on property tax bills.
The unincorporated Antelope Valley currently operates under an open market system for residential customers.
“The county has no oversight over the waste collection companies including the rates they charge, the services they provide, and the customer service provided,” said Terri Alex of the Department of Public Works Environmental Programs Division during a Zoom presentation Tuesday for the Association of Rural Town Councils.
Alex added with increased reports about illegal dumping in the Antelope Valley, a Garbage Disposal District would provide steady funding to help combat the problem.
With the proposed Garbage Disposal Districts, residential properties would get 96-gallon wheeled plastic carts for trash, recyclables, and organics.
Additional services under the proposed Garbage Disposal Service include bulky item collection, annual cleanup events, and excess trash and green waste collection, and rollout service for seniors and those with a disability. In addition, there are additional services for a fee such as manure collection.
Residents would pay the waste hauler directly for additional services such as additional bins or carts.
“Due to recently signed state laws, it is necessary for the county to ensure certain services like organic collections are provided to all organic generators,” Alex said.
The proposed current rates for basic monthly service are $16.45 to $29,08 per month with an average cost of $22.77.
“I can tell you right now three bins out in Leona Valley is unacceptable,” said Bill Elliott of the Leona Valley Town Council.
Elliott explained that would double the amount of traffic for trash pickup as well as triple the pollution from the trucks.
“It also beats up our dirt roads and our roads that are not well-maintained by the county as it is,” Elliott said.
The additional trucks would also disturb residents, Elliott added.
“I’m also having a problem with the tact that it would cost more than I’m spending right now, $90 every three months with Waste Management,” Elliot said. “It should be cheaper.”
Coby Skye, assistant deputy director for the Department of Public Works, said they are not yet talking about the individual company that would provide the service, nor how the collection would be provided .
“The default service in the southern part of the county is the three-bin service,” Skye said. “We certainly have heard that feedback from other town councils, and we’re glad to hear it again, that you’d prefer to just have one truck.”
One truck is an option for the county once it rolls out the Garbage Disposal Districts, which is expected to take up to three years. The county would select the waste company through a competitive bid process, Skye said.
Jeffrey Hillinger, assistant director of the Association of Rural Town Council, said a lot of people in the rural areas use larger bins for their livestock.
“How does that play out to this new contract?” Hillinger asked. “How would that work out for those people? Is there going to be an additional price?”
“It would be an add-on service and when we go out to request a proposal we would insist that the companies that bid offer that service to any customer that requests it,” Skye said.
The county would include vacant parcels as well. Those property owners would be assessed at a half rate. It would ensure that every single property was getting a service, Skye said.
Skye added the county is also working on a formula on how much to assess property owners.
“If I own eight acres and I only have one residence on the eight acres, no livestock, I shouldn’t have to pay more because I own more land,” said ARTC Director Susan Zahnter. “I’m not producing any more trash than a single family residence on a half-acre.”
Jacki Ayer of the Acton Town Council asked that before anyone is asked to vote on the proposal the particular cost to individual property owners is clear.
“Part of that cost assessment, I believe should include, how much more people who use dumpsters for horse manure will have to pay for that extra, outside special service, because that all needs to feed in,” Ayer said. “Or, tell me which of the three bins horse manure can go in.”
Pearblossom Rural Town Council President Christopher Minsal said he does not want LA County in charge of his trash.
Minsal said the proposed assessment would put an unnecessary financial burden on retired folks.
“I don’t want green waste service,” Minsal said. “I have a mulch pile. I ground my own tree branches up. … I don’t think you guys fully understand what rural communities want; what the north county wants.”
There are four proposed service areas for the Antelope Valley — Acton/Agua Dulce, Antelope Valley east and west service areas and a Quartz Hill service area.
The Department of Public Works is in the preliminary stage of community engagement. Officials will conduct additional presentations for other town councils in the Antelope Valley. They will get feedback on the proposed district boundaries as well.
The whole process is expected to take two to three years to complete.
