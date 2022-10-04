California Oil Spill

This underwater pipeline spilled tens of thousands of gallons of oil, last year, off the coast of Orange County. The US Army Corps of Engineers granted the approval, Friday, to Amplify Energy Corp. to repair the pipeline.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California, a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close.

The US Army Corps of Engineers granted the approval, Friday, to Amplify Energy Corp., clearing the way to rebuild the aging pipeline that burst months after it was apparently weakened when it was snagged by the anchors of ships adrift in a storm.

