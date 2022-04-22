LANCASTER — The final unofficial results from Lancaster’s April 12 municipal election had two runners-up improve their final position, although the overall results did not change.
Two full-term, four-year City Council seats were up for election. There were nine candidates, including Councilman Raj Malhi and Vice Mayor Marvin Crist.
Malhi finished first with 4,502 votes, followed by Crist with 4,395 votes.
“It’s a privilege to be re-elected to serve on the City Council,” Crist said in a statement released on election night. “I am determined to keep my promise to our residents to continue to bring jobs, fight crime, repair our infrastructure and improve quality of life. As a city, we’ve rallied together to help bring change and foster growth in the last few years, and I’m looking forward to keeping that momentum going in these next four years on the City Council.”
“I am honored that the people of Lancaster have re-elected me to be their Councilmember,” Malhi said in a statement released on election night. “I’m excited to once again serve this community with my fellow Councilmembers to support law enforcement (and) job growth, reduce homelessness and continue to make this City a great place to live.”
Retired civil servant Leslie Underwood remained in third place with 2,070 votes. Social Equity Commission Chairman Shawn Cannon II improved from fifth to fourth place with 761 votes. Community volunteer Fran Sereseres dropped from fourth to fifth place with 697 votes. Planning commissioner King Moore II remained in sixth with 609 votes. Small businessman Kevin Baikie stayed in seventh place with 434 votes. Activist Ayinde Frazier improved to eighth place with 238 votes. David Paul, a brand ambassador, dropped to ninth place with 222 votes.
Voters also overwhelmingly approved Measure H. Measure H, which required a simple majority to pass, received 5,720 “yes” votes, and 1,813 “no” votes.
Measure H asked whether the City Council should adopt an ordinance imposing an administrative fine for loitering or camping within 500 feet of sensitive uses such as schools, churches, daycares, parks and libraries. In order for the non-binding measure to be approved, a majority of the votes cast must be in favor of the measure.
Wednesday’s update included an additional 1,725 vote-by-mail ballots including those dropped of on election night for a total of 7,533 ballots. That total is based on the number of yes and no votes cast for Measure H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.