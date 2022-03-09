PALMDALE — Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission’s Ken Craft and Rowan Vansleve took a pit stop in Palmdale along their 250-mile Death to Hope Run to end homelessness.
Craft, founder and CEO of the Hope of the Valley, and Vansleve, president and CFO, started in Death Valley on Feb. 23. The goal is to raise $750,000. They raised $324,454 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Craft and Vansleve averaged between 13 to 14 miles a day. They completed 20 miles on a couple of days. They ran through below freezing temperatures, rain and wind. They rented hotel rooms along the way. They staked a flag in the ground after each day’s run and picked up where they left off the next day.
Craft and Vansleve jogged up to the Hope of the Antelope Valley Center on the grounds of True Vine Church on Avenue Q, about 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.
They chose Death Valley as the starting point as a metaphor for the journey people experiencing homelessness take as they work to improve their lives.
“Why? Because oftentimes when people are homeless they feel they’re at the bottom,” Craft said.
The climb from the lowest point in North America to a place of hope is meaningful for Craft and Vansleve. The pair had moments of doubt and experienced fatigue. At times, they wanted to quit. They persevered and encouraged each other.
“That’s what we need to do with people that are homeless,” Craft said. “We need to encourage them. It’s a long journey getting up and out of your lowest place.”
Craft and Vansleve will conclude their run on Saturday, at the Trebek Center in Northridge. The 107-bed facility is named after Alex Trebek, the late Jeopardy! host, whose donations enabled the nonprofit organization to purchase the former Skateland Northridge roller-skating rink.
As the pair ran down Sierra Highway in Lancaster, they stopped and took pictures at the Tropic and Sands motels. The nonprofit organization hopes to purchase the properties to use them as interim housing.
“I love this part of the world,” Vansleve, who is from Australia said. “It’s heartbreaking because it’s one of the most beautiful places in America. I got to run past Skunk Works and see all the airplanes I used to, as a kid, grow up looking at. And then you look to the right and left, there’s people living in the fields. That’s just not right.”
Billy Nettles, Hope of the Valley’s Antelope Valley director, had a surprise for Craft and Vansleve. Nettles introduced James Mann, who presented the pair with a check for $1,500 from him and his wife Betty Mann.
The Pacoima-based nonprofit faith-based organization’s mission is to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness by offering immediate assistance and long-term solutions. The nonprofit organization operates five thrift stores including two in the Antelope Valley in Lancaster and Palmdale. Craft and Vansleve concluded their running on Tuesday, at the Palmdale thrift store on Palmdale Boulevard.
