A state mandate requiring all California healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has gone into effect, with limited exemptions for religious or medical reasons.
The order was issued by the State Public Health Officer, on Aug. 5, so healthcare workers have had time to receive both doses of the two-dose regimens before the Sept. 30 deadline.
California was the first state to institute the requirement, although others and the federal government have since followed suit for various situations.
Antelope Valley Hospital officials said that about 320 of its 2,733 employees — just under 12% — are not vaccinated and will be tested weekly.
The hospital will provide free COVID testing for those who require it, but employees may also choose to use an outside service and show proof of a negative test, officials said.
Those who test positive must follow the same procedures that have been in place through the Employee Health department.
Enforcement of the testing portion of the mandate begins Sunday, the start of the work week.
Officials said there were no issues or difficulties in implementing the mandate requirements.
“So far everything looks good,” Antelope Valley Hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian told the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors on Wednesday. “Overall, everything is in line.”
Antelope Valley Hospital is also continuing to provide vaccinations, including a third booster, to its employees.
At the time the mandate was announced two months ago, Antelope Valley Hospital officials reported that 65% of their staff was vaccinated.
Palmdale Regional Medical Center officials did not respond to requests for information about their compliance with the mandate by press time.
When the state mandate was announced in August, CEO Richard Allen said: “We continue to educate our staff and our community, and we encourage individuals to get vaccinated. As a healthcare leader, we are supportive of the governor’s mandate requiring non-vaccinated employees to get tested weekly and for all staff to continue to wear masks while inside the hospital in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the vulnerable patient population.”
Nearly 49.5 million vaccines have been administered statewide, covering 78% of the population, according to the California Department of Public Health.
In Los Angeles County, 69% of those age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, and 77% have received at least one dose, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Statewide data complied by the Department shows that, from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, unvaccinated people were 8.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Likewise, the Department’s data show that, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, unvaccinated people were 17.5 times more likely to die than vaccinated people.
