LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District governing Board members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell voted against an interfund transfer of funds, a temporary loan and year-end appropriation transfers during Monday’s meeting.
Board President Jill McGrady, Vice President John Rush and Clerk Donita Winn voted in favor of the transfers.
The District will transfer $325,000 from the General Fund to the Retiree Fund to pay for medi-gap expenditures, and about $1.08 million from the Capital Facilities Fund to the Debt Service Fund.
The temporary cash loan covers items such as payroll for cafeteria workers until the state reimburses the District for lunches served.
Any temporary loan transfer between District funds made within 120 days of the year end may be repaid in the next fiscal year provided any such intended carry over is report
This was second year in a row that Ruffin and Parrell voted against the year-end appropriation transfer. The transfer allows the District to transfer money to permit the payment of obligations incurred during the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.