LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District Board member Victoria Ruffin voted no on four of six action items at Monday night’s meeting.
Three of the items came back before the Board for a second time after failing to pass at the Sept. 10 meeting when trustee John Rush was absent.
Those include a memorandum of understanding with the Antelope Valley Teachers Association. Acting without discussion, the Board voted 3-1 to approve the agreement.
AVTA membership overwhelmingly supported the agreement. The memorandum of understanding supports the continuity of learning while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Ruffin also voted no at the Sept. 10 meeting.
The second time was also the charm for an annual update to the dual enrollment Double Up program with Antelope Valley Community College District. AV Union High School District students can earn college credit for classes taught by high school teachers.
An update is required each year to reflect the courses being offered during the current academic year. The new courses are plane trigonometry for the fall semester and pre-calculus for the spring semester.
The Board voted 3-1 with no discussion. Ruffin dissented. Ruffin also voted no on the agreement at the Sept. 10 meeting.
The District’s 2019-20 unaudited actuals — an annual statement of all receipts and expenditures of the district for the preceding fiscal year — passed on the second attempt as well.
The Board voted 3-1 to approve the document, which is due to the Los Angeles County Office of Education by Sept. 15 every year.
Ruffin and Parrell swapped their votes from the Sept. 10 meeting. Ruffin voted no on Monday and Parrell voted yes.
Ruffin also voted no to approve the purchase of 575 Promethean ActivPanels to be installed in all classrooms to assist teachers with blended learning models, where students in the classroom see the same thing as students at home, for the spring semester.
