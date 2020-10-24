LAKE LOS ANGELES — A routine traffic stop ended with 780 pounds of marijuana being confiscated and two arrests.
Deputy Gruppie, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Los Angeles resident deputy, was out on routine patrol Thursday when he conducted a traffic stop.
Gruppie was near 240th Street East and Avenue J-8 when he pulled over a Ford F-150 truck for having an altered, illegible license plate and towing a trailer with no working tail lights. He noticed a strong marijuana odor was coming from the trailer.
Upon further investigation, Gruppie uncovered 780 pounds of marijuana in the trailer.
Both of the F-150’s occupants, 30-year-old Omar Villa and another Hispanic male (no name available), age 31, were arrested for transportation of marijuana. They were transported to the Lancaster station.
No further information was available.
“Fantastic proactive police work Deputy Gruppie,” a news release from Lancaster Station said. “Thanks for keeping Lake LA as safe as you can!”
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the P3 tips mobile app or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.