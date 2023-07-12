LAKE LOS ANGELES — Multiple Lake Los Angeles residents reported a potential natural gas leak after the distinctive “rotten egg” smell from the harmless chemical mercaptan added to natural gas, which is odorless, woke some residents up early Tuesday.

Reports first started coming in about 1 a.m. Tuesday with the odor starting near 165th Street East and Highacres Avenue. Other reports of the odor came from 160th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard and Longmeadow Avenue and on to 110th Street East in Littlerock.

