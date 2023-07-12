LAKE LOS ANGELES — Multiple Lake Los Angeles residents reported a potential natural gas leak after the distinctive “rotten egg” smell from the harmless chemical mercaptan added to natural gas, which is odorless, woke some residents up early Tuesday.
Reports first started coming in about 1 a.m. Tuesday with the odor starting near 165th Street East and Highacres Avenue. Other reports of the odor came from 160th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard and Longmeadow Avenue and on to 110th Street East in Littlerock.
“It smelled like straight gas,” resident Colleen Valencia said.
The reporting resident said that she could smell the gas about two hours later near 150th Street East.
“Basically when it got to my part of town the smell was so strong it woke me up from my sleep,” Valencia said. “It was really intense.”
She added the smell was coming from all parts of her yard.
“People were talking about feeling nauseous,” she said.
Multiple residents called the Southern California Gas Co. to report the odor. They also called the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The smell started to dissipate about 7 or 8 a.m.
Southern California Gas Co. Public Affairs Manager Rob Duchow said the source of the odor did not come from any SoCalGas leak.
“We’ve had people out there checking all of our facilities and we have found no evidence anywhere of a gas leak,” Duchow said. “Our crews smelled the same odors that the residents did and investigated everywhere we received a call.”
He added that they do not know what the source of the odor was.
The odor had largely dissipated by Tuesday afternoon.
“We do encourage anyone who has concerns to call our customer service number,” Duchow said. “We go and investigate all leak reports we have.”
To report a potential leak, call 800-427-2200.
