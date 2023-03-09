Rotary fundraiser

Nesi Stewart (seated in blue) was one of more than 150 people who attended the Lancaster West Rotary fundraiser on Saturday night at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center. The silent and live auction raised $140,000 including more than $15,000 for Kids Feeding Kids.

 Photo courtesy of Monica Grado

LANCASTER — Lan­caster West Rotary raised $140,000, including more than $15,000 for Kids Feed­ing Kids, via a live auction and silent auction held Saturday night at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center.

About 150 people attended the event.

