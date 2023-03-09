LANCASTER — Lancaster West Rotary raised $140,000, including more than $15,000 for Kids Feeding Kids, via a live auction and silent auction held Saturday night at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center.
About 150 people attended the event.
“It was an amazing, amazing night,” auction committee chair and incoming president Monica Grado said. “We had just a great turnout of local community people that wanted to support our community.”
The items up for auction included a trip to Hawaii, an Antelope Valley Fair package, golf, estate planning packages, packages from Pops Butcher Block & Deli and Texas Cattle Co. and Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Chargers tickets.
Kids Feeding Kids is a five-year-old program that raises money to purchase livestock at the annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction and distributes the resulting meat to two local food banks to help families in need throughout the Valley.
The Lancaster West Rotary supports the community through grants including the Antelope Valley College Foundation scholarship fund and Antelope Valley Union High School District sports and bands programs.
The rotary also supports the Westside Union School District robotics program, Boy Scouts and Eagle Scouts projects and the Antelope Valley Boys and Girls Club. They also support programs with Grace Resources and the William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home.
“All this money stays in the community and I think that that’s really what drove the room to be so charitable,” Grado said.
