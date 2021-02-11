The Metropolis algorithm, a technique for generating random samplings, started out as a way to understand a fundamental problem: how atoms rearrange themselves as solids melt.
Over the decades, the Metropolis algorithm and its subsequent variations have been put to a vast number of uses and now serve as an underpinning to understanding critical challenges of our age, including making sense of huge volumes of data, predicting election outcomes and understanding COVID-19’s spread.
A physicist who played an important role in developing that algorithm and thus shaping the science of simulation, Arianna Wright Rosenbluth, died Dec. 28 at a nursing home in Pasadena, California. She was 93. The cause was complications of COVID-19, her daughter Jean Rosenbluth said.
Despite her extraordinary work and despite earning a doctorate from Harvard at 21, Rosenbluth left the field in her mid-20s and rarely talked about her scientific achievement afterward.
James Gubernatis, a physicist now retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, said he called Rosenbluth in 2003 and asked for her recollections of the Metropolis algorithm’s development.
“She really just wasn’t aware of the impact it’s had,” he said. “It was like, ‘Oh, that thing.’ She was surprised that anyone even remembered it.”
The Metropolis algorithm, which Rosenbluth programmed, is the basis of what today are called Markov Chain Monte Carlo methods, a mathematics of probability and statistics that provide simulations for complex problems that don’t have convenient solutions. These methods have been used in millions of applications, spreading well beyond physics to chemistry, biology and social science. Markov Chain Monte Carlo methods are applied to economic and political forecasts as well as to modelings of COVID-19’s spread.
“It has earned a permanent place among the most important computer algorithms of all time,” said Adam Iaizzi, a physicist who dedicated his 2018 doctoral dissertation to Rosenbluth. “Almost 70 years later, it is still taught in every beginning computational physics course.”
Arianna Wright was born on Sept. 15, 1927, in Houston to Augustus and Leffie (Woods) Wright. Her mother was a schoolteacher, and her father was an office manager for a flower company.
Arianna, an only child, was shy as a girl and was a bookworm with a lifelong fascination with L. Frank Baum’s “Oz” series, her daughter said. She attended Rice Institute (now Rice University) in Houston on a full scholarship and received her bachelor’s degree in physics in 1946. She was 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.